American Diversified Holding Corp.: Two Additional New $200,000 ($400,000) Total Contracts Awarded in Europe

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:ADHC) https://americandiversifiedholding.com through its operating subsidiary Imperbe SL www.imperbe.es an industrial & commercial roof and flooring infrastructure and its management Company are proudly announcing results of a contract signed and started in Germany.

The CEO of Imperbe and ADHC shared details about the project and expected revenues. "The firm deployed 7 employees who worked on the 5,000 m2 of asphalt sheet and 2,000 m2 of 10 cm thermal insulation" Albert stated.

ADHC's CEO is expecting to sign a few more important contracts as the results of the existing project are astonishing. "Since the work carried out by Imperbé, left the client very satisfied we are now expecting to sign the 2nd contract of about the same value."

Recently, the same client hired Imperbe for another similar job in the town of Frankfurt (Germany) worth about € 160,000 of 6,800 m2 of current roof disassembly and placement of two new asphalt sheets plus a 10 cm thick thermal insulation. Imperbé continues to work tirelessly on new projects. The roofing company is a very important and strong link in the ADHC, as they continuously have new arrangements and projects with the value of hundreds of thousands. CEO Albert Vendrell Juncosa personally inspects these projects and supervises them in order to assure that the construction site and whole project are developing as planned. The company expects to attract other similar and significant contracts in the upcoming quarter and beyond.

More details will follow on a timely basis.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. American Diversified Holdings Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of American Diversified Holdings Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s control. In addition to those discussed in American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s management, including, but not limited to, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. American Diversified Holdings Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Daniel Sobolewski, +1 720 500 2224

Web: https://americandiversifiedholding.com/

Email: ir@americandiversifiedholding.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AdhcCorp

SOURCE: American Diversified Holding Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564838/Two-Additional-New-200000-400000-Total-Contracts-Awarded-in-Europe