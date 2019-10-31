EQS-Ad-hoc: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Insolvency Galapagos S.A.: NOTICE 31-Oct-2019 / 15:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTICE* *Galapagos S.A.* _Effective Place of Management:_ Cecilienallee 7 40474 Düsseldorf Germany *Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488 5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS1072194803* Düsseldorf - 31 October 2019 Galapagos S.A. (the "*Company*") announces that by way of order of 31 October 2019, the Local Court of Düsseldorf instituted the main insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Company and appointed Dr. Frank Kebekus as insolvency administrator. Also, the Regional Court of Düsseldorf, by order dated 30 October 2019, rejected appeals against the order of the Local Court of Dusseldorf opening preliminary insolvency proceedings over the Company. The affairs of the Company are forthwith managed by the insolvency administrator in his sole authority. **************** For further information, please contact: Dr. Frank Kebekus Kebekus et Zimmermann GbR Carl-Theodor-Str. 1 40213 Düsseldorf Germany **************** _This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014._ _Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 5 Rue Heienhaff 2nd floor (Wing E - Suite 2E), L-1736 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314._ **************** 31-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: Galapagos S.A. Cecilienallee 7 40474 Düsseldorf Germany ISIN: XS1071411547, XS1072185488, XS1071419524, XS1072194803 WKN: A1ZJ4P Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 902215 End of Announcement EQS News Service 902215 31-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)