Web Presence: Tell The Winning Story, From Victim to Victor: Using Art to Unmask Power & Potential

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / As playwright Oscar Wilde famously said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life." In essence, Wilde contended that people find beauty in life and the world based on what artists have taught them to seek out and find. Similarly, Wilde held that the "self-conscious aim of Life is to find expression and that Art offers it certain beautiful forms through which it may realize that energy." Taking a page from Wilde's playbook, Colorado Springs, CO, resident, trial skills specialist, and former actor Jesse Wilson helps others find beauty and bravery in themselves through creative expression and artistic principles.

A graduate of the Juilliard School with a 20-year career in TV, film, and theater, Jesse Wilson could easily have used his trove of talent and expertise for his sole benefit. Instead, though, the communications specialist, speaking coach, trial skills consultant, and CEO is helming a movement to help others realize their authentic selves and maximize their potential. Founder of Tell The Winning Story, Jesse Wilson empowers people from all walks of life, from prison inmates to high-profile lawyers and businesspeople.

"Tell The Winning Story doesn't just help heal the "victims' in plaintiffs' or defendants' criminal cases, but the lawyers as well, many who are battling addictions and mental illnesses themselves," Jesse Wilson said.

Discussing what he refers to as the "hidden masks" of lawyers, Jesse Wilson explained one of the most powerful communication tools he works in trial advocacy and skills training helps attorneys "get out of their own way" to realize their true potential and power as great communicators. One of the ways in which he does this is through Character and Neutral masks, the origin of which goes back to ancient Greece, in a time when theater and law were closely linked.

"From my early training studying theatre at The Juilliard School in New York City, the use of masks has been shared with hundreds of people I've worked within the arena of effective presentation, breakthrough communication, and human connection," he said. "I believe there is a greater role and a greater story hidden behind the masks we wear in life. With the lessons from the stage, my mission is to empower people to discover that within each of all of us is the power to unmask our hidden, raw potential and transform that authentic power into the greatest realization of ourselves in virtually every area of our lives."

Jesse Wilson provides various communication and presentation training opportunities, including seminars, law firm retreats, intensives, and group workshops. To learn more about him and his company, visit the Tell The Winning Story website: https://www.tellthewinningstory.com/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564844/Tell-The-Winning-Story-From-Victim-to-Victor-Using-Art-to-Unmask-Power-Potential