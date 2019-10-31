MarketCast Group Appoints Graham McKenna to CMO

Nielsen Marketing Leader Joins MarketCast to Drive Growth in Entertainment Data, Research, and Analytics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast Group today announced the appointment of Graham McKenna as its chief marketing officer (CMO). An experienced media and technology marketing leader, McKenna will head up MarketCast's brand, product marketing, and communications efforts across its portfolio of data and analytics products and services. A pioneer in research, consumer insights, and analytics for media companies and brands, MarketCast counts some of the biggest names in entertainment as clients, including leading Hollywood studios, streaming services, and sports leagues and teams.

McKenna comes to MarketCast from Nielsen, where he served as senior vice president of product marketing and was responsible for Nielsen's product marketing efforts across its media measurement, sports, music, and metadata portfolio. He joined Nielsen following its acquisition of Gracenote, where he led the marketing and communications team and strategy through a period of massive growth and transformation, including acquisitions by Tribune Media and Nielsen.

"Graham is a world-class communicator and product marketer, and his experience in the data, technology, and entertainment space will be invaluable as we expand our product portfolio and position MarketCast for aggressive growth," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast Group. "Graham will be invaluable for scaling our marketing and communications efforts and imagining new ways to package and deliver our amazing research and data to clients."

MarketCast provides media companies, lifestyle brands, and sports leagues, teams, and rightsholders with a wide range of research, data, and analytics products and services to fuel critical business decisions. This includes helping clients plan and analyze movie and TV marketing campaigns, understand audience engagement across social media platforms, and measure the value and impact of sports sponsorships.

The addition of McKenna is just the latest move by MarketCast Group to bring depth and talent to its leadership team. In July, the company announced the appointment of media industry veteran John Batter to CEO. In the newly created role of CMO, McKenna will join the MarketCast senior leadership team and report to Batter. He will be responsible for all marketing and communications initiatives, including go-to-market strategies, media relations, and ramping up its sales enablement capabilities.

About MarketCast Group

MarketCast Group is a leading provider of data-driven research, consumer insights, and analytics, serving the media, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle industries. The company operates through four integrated consumer insights businesses: MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, Fizziology, and Turnkey Intelligence, which work in collaboration to apply the power of data, technology, and proven innovation to get at the heart of how consumers think, shop, and entertain their passions.

Established in 1987, MarketCast is a leading provider of marketing research services and data analytics, servicing the global entertainment industry. Insight Strategy Group is a consumer research and strategy agency that leverages deep social science expertise to fuel brand growth, new product introductions, and service and content innovation. Fizziology is a provider of social research and analytics that uses real-time global conversation to create actionable insights for marketers and creators. Turnkey Intelligence is a business intelligence provider in the sports industry, offering best-in-class research and advisory services to sports leagues, teams, venues, and brands. Together, these companies equip clients to engage consumers and fans, manage and grow their brands, launch new products and services, expand consumer reach, and maximize business outcomes. MarketCast Group is a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.

Press Contact

Jenny Matkovich

jenny.matkovich@mcastgroup.com

323.553.2804

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902158/MarketCast_Group_Logo.jpg

