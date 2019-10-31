Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
31.10.19
15:41 Uhr
16,210 Euro
-0,170
-1,04 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,180
16,285
16:49
16,230
16,270
16:49
SKF Completes Acquisition of Presenso

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Presenso Ltd.

Presenso is a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso's AI capability enables production plants to find and act on anomalies that were previously difficult to detect, automatically and without the need to employ data scientists.

Presenso's competence will be used to strengthen SKF's Rotating Equipment Performance offer.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Previous press release:

7 October 2019 "SKF acquires industrial AI company" [link]

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-acquisition-of-presenso,c2950610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2950610/1133792.pdf

Full release in pdf


