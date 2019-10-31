Biz Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report
London, October 31
31 October 2019
BIZ FINANCE PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2016 and 2017.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
Please click here to view the report
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
Please click here to view the report
