Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Biz Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, October 31

31 October 2019

BIZ FINANCE PLC (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2016 and 2017.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

Please click here to view the report

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

Please click here to view the report


For further information please contact:

Biz Finance Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com


