Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Tradegate
31.10.19
18:56 Uhr
412,30 Euro
-6,75
-1,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
410,90
412,15
19:02
410,80
412,25
19:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC412,30-1,61 %