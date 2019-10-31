Changing dynamics within the RIA M&A landscape revealed, misconceptions of deal mechanics debunked

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - - Nov 1st, 2019 - Advisor Growth Strategies, a management consulting and transaction advisory firm serving financial advisory firms and institutions, today announced the release of a special research report called "The RIA Deal Room." Sponsored by BlackRock, the study provides unbiased, data-driven insights into the changing M&A landscape, including how acquirers and sellers are getting deals done.



Changing dynamics within the RIA M&A landscape revealed, misconceptions of deal mechanics debunked



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6628/49269_enhan.jpeg

The concept behind the study is to provide a more novel, in-depth look at the mechanics underlying RIA M&A transactions and provide information that is not otherwise readily available to market participants. This study is a result of a detailed analysis of recent M&A transactions.

"The RIA Deal Room is a first-of-its-kind study that uses real transaction data to highlight the relationship between price and terms," said Brandon Kawal, who is a Principal of Advisor Growth Strategies and led the research. "The study provides tangible ideas and brings to light what it takes to compete in a rapidly evolving M&A market."

"We are excited to sponsor thought-provoking research that helps RIAs think strategically about their businesses," said Hollie Fagan, managing director and head of BlackRock's RIA channel. "The RIA M&A landscape has evolved dramatically over the past few years. This research provides us with a better understanding of the implications of these changing dynamics and, in turn, helps better inform our conversations with clients."

What's inside The RIA Deal Room report:

How the M&A market is responding to rapidly changing RIA demographics

Why some firms are more successful at M&A than others and what prospective buyers can do to improve their success probability

What it takes for prospective buyers to enter and compete in today's M&A market

The realities sellers are facing in the market and expectations for getting a "deal done"

The competitive differentiators in the RIA M&A market and how RIA buyers need to respond.

In an effort to understand and capture the ongoing changes in RIA M&A, Advisor Growth Strategies intends to publish further studies as part of an ongoing series.

How to Access The RIA Deal Room report:

Copies of The RIA Deal Room report will be available at the Schwab IMPACT conference happening November 4-7, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. Visit BlackRock booth #925 to download a digital copy from the BlackRock digital library and to converse with the team members staffing the booth.

Advisor Growth Strategies will also be hosting a webinar on November 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET. To register for the webinar, click here.

Webinar registrants will glean additional insights from these all-star speakers:

Brandon Kawal, Principal, Advisor Growth Strategies

Marty Bicknell, CEO and President, Mariner Wealth Advisors

Shirl Penney, President and CEO, Dynasty Financial Partners

For more information about the RIA M&A industry and this ongoing study, please email: info@advisorgrowthllc.com. To download a copy of the report, click here.

ABOUT ADVISOR GROWTH STRATEGIES



Advisor Growth Strategies (AGS), a management consulting and transaction advisory firm, provides financial advisory firms and institutions with the tools and expertise to grow, develop, or exit a firm. AGS partners with the fastest-growing and largest firms across the country to support them in becoming better business owners. AGS has consulted with over 250 independent financial advisory firms, representing $300 billion in managed assets. AGS services include assisting advisors in transition, compensation and equity design, strategic planning, M&A and succession planning. For additional information please visit www.advisorgrowthllc.com.

ABOUT BLACKROCK

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate; Twitter: @blackrock; Blog: www.blackrockblog.com; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Media Contact:

Leesy Palmer or Marie Swift

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images

inside-the-ria-deal-room-advisor.jpeg

Changing dynamics within the RIA M&A landscape revealed, misconceptions of deal mechanics debunked

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49269