BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
London, October 23
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
31 October 2019