31.10.2019 | 17:46
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, October 23

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 August 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

31 October 2019


