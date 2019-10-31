Analyst Report recognizes Globality as the "only vendor with a really good solution for these critical services categories"

Globality today announced it has been recognized in the "Now Tech: eSourcing, Q4 2019," Forrester Research report by Andrew Bartels. Forrester's report states that "eSourcing software is a key element in any firm's portfolio of applications for managing their spending on external goods and services," but to realize these benefits, organizations need to select from a diverse set of vendors. [1]

According to Forrester, eSourcing software helps organizations achieve three goals: lowering the cost of goods and services purchased from suppliers, improving the quality and performance of suppliers, and involving business stakeholders in sourcing activities. [2]

Forrester's report recognizes eSourcing specialist vendors that "are generally new entrants that have yet to develop a full source-to-contract suite but have gained clients through their unique or specialized capabilities." Whereas some vendors focus on direct materials sourcing, Forrester analyst Andrew Bartels states in the report that "Globality has developed an AI-based solution for sourcing project services, which makes it the only vendor with a really good solution for these critical services categories." [3]

"We built the Globality Platform to revolutionize how companies buy and sell B2B services. Globality's AI powered digital tool improves quality, lowers costs, and increases speed to market," said Joel Hyatt, Globality's co-founder, chairman, and CEO. "It is an honor to be recognized by Forrester as the only solution that can handle the full sourcing of statement-of-work services. Globality is creating a new ecosystem for global trade in services that is transparent and open to all based on the merits of quality, price, and performance."

The full eSourcing software Q4 2019 report is available through Forrester at https://www.forrester.com/report/Now+Tech+eSourcing+Software+Q4+2019/-/E-RES153915.

[1] [2] [3] Now Tech: eSourcing, Q4 2019, Forrester Research report by Andrew Bartels

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect multinational companies with the world's best service providers at the right price for every project. Through its AI-powered Platform, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's Artificial Intelligence replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal (RFP) and efficiently matches companies with outstanding service providers that meet their specific needs, cutting the sourcing process from months to hours and delivering savings of 20 percent or more for companies. In January 2019, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing to $172 million the total investment it has raised since its founding four years ago. For more information, visit Globality's website.

