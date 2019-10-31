The Lake Companies, Inc.: The Lake Companies Named Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solutions Company

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / The Lake Companies has been named one of the top 10 shop floor management solutions company by Manufacturing Technologies Insight (MTI). The firm was recognized for its innovative Manufacturing Execution System (MES): Shop-Trak™; which seamlessly connects with Infor CloudSuite Industrial® (SyteLine®) ERP to deliver better business results. MES software is designed to perform specific tasks, including collection of production input from automatic and human interface data collection devices, and then making the data available to other planning software interfaces.

In making the announcement, MTI stated, "To gain maximum value from production, it is necessary for shop floors to create a contextually rich stream of data that provides insights into product quality, machine performance and machine yield; with IoT sensors aiding the operators in real-time monitoring of the manufacturing site. These top 10 companies are continually proving their mettle in the field of shop floor management, with innovative technological capabilities and success stories."

"Every day manufacturers grapple with the challenge of what to do with all the data being generated from the shop floor," said The Lake Companies CEO/Founder, Greg Lake. "You need to have the right software in place to gather that data in a real-time format, analyze it, share it across platforms and then provide it in a meaningful way so it can be used for making business decisions. We're proud of our Shop-Trak software and the results it's providing to manufacturers. And we're honored to be named one of the Top 10 Shop Floor Management Solutions Company."

# # #

About The Lake Companies, Inc.

The Lake Companies is a U.S. based technology company providing Infor's CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP software solutions. It is also the developer or Beacon-Trak®, Shop-Trak™, Doc-Trak™ and Fact-Trak™ business enhancement applications for CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP. To learn more, go to: www.lakeco.com

Contact:

Stacy Ruckel

(920) 406-3030

sruckel@lakeco.com

SOURCE: The Lake Companies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564894/The-Lake-Companies-Named-Top-10-Shop-Floor-Management-Solutions-Company