Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PFEU ISIN: CA26824W2076 Ticker-Symbol: CBQ2 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
31.10.2019 | 20:56
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:EA) announced today Mr. Benedict Leung has resigned as director of the Company effective October 29, 2019.

The Board of Directors is actively seeking to fill the resulting vacancies on the Board and is reviewing candidates for the positions.

Due to health conditions, Ms. Wendy Xu has resigned from the position as Chair of the Company, effective October 30, 2019. Ms. Xu will remain as director of the Company.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services. On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Stan Grunzeweig

For further information, please contact:
Winfield Ding
Phone: 416-320-4388
Email: info@eaedu.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/564917/EA-Education-Announces-Resignation-of-Director


