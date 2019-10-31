EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:EA) announced today Mr. Benedict Leung has resigned as director of the Company effective October 29, 2019.

The Board of Directors is actively seeking to fill the resulting vacancies on the Board and is reviewing candidates for the positions.

Due to health conditions, Ms. Wendy Xu has resigned from the position as Chair of the Company, effective October 30, 2019. Ms. Xu will remain as director of the Company.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services.

Stan Grunzeweig

