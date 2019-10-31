Anzeige
WKN: A2PKMZ ISIN: US6700024010 
Stuttgart
31.10.19
14:59 Uhr
3,800 Euro
-0,060
-1,55 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:
Date:November 7, 2019
Time:4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:5956098
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"
Conference call and webcast replay:
Dates:Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, November 7, 2019 until
7:30 p.m. ET November 14, 2019
Dial-in number:(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode:5956098
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until February 7, 2020

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461



