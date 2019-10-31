

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) has entered into a strategic collaboration with BeiGene that will accelerate Amgen's plans to expand its oncology presence in China. BeiGene is a research-based, oncology-focused biotechnology company. Amgen will acquire a 20.5 percent stake in BeiGene for approximately $2.7 billion. This represents a purchase price of $174.85 per BeiGene American Depositary Share on NASDAQ.



Amgen and BeiGene will collaborate to advance 20 medicines from Amgen's oncology pipeline in China and globally. BeiGene will share global research and development costs and contribute up to $1.25 billion. Amgen will pay royalties to BeiGene on the sales of these products outside of China.



