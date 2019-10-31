Eighteen-month Implementation Effort Successfully Planned and Deployed

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2019) - Blackcomb Consultants, an international consulting firm, enterprise technology partner for Property and Casualty insurers, and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting alliance member at the Advantage level, announced today that they recently completed a highly successful, 18-month digital transformation implementation effort for Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management U.S.A. Inc. and its affiliate U.S. insurers (MSIG). Blackcomb played a major role in the successful planning, development, stabilization and deployment of Guidewire ClaimCenter and Guidewire Digital for MSIG. Over the last several years, Blackcomb has grown its aggregate client base to more than 30 companies and has completed more than 40 successful Guidewire engagements, a number of which involve detailed implementation efforts.





Blackcomb is focused on providing P&C carriers with end-to-end Guidewire solutions in key areas such as Core Systems Implementation, CIO Advisory Services, Organizational Change Management, Performance Improvement and Hosting Solutions. Additionally, interest in the company's newer service offerings, inclusive of Guidewire Upgrades, Production Support, and self-managed deployments in a Managed or Hybrid Cloud model continues to be extremely strong.

"The Blackcomb team planned and executed at an extremely high level, demonstrated impressive Guidewire subject matter expertise, and delivered 100% of project scope on time and on budget," stated David Sison, SVP and Chief Information Officer/CISO of MSIG. "We could not be happier with their commitment to help us achieve our business and IT goals."

"Blackcomb could not have been a better choice for this complex initiative," stated David Leskauskas, EVP & Chief Claims Officer at MSIG. "Their thought leadership, flexibility and daily contributions to the project were invaluable. They are a perfect fit with our internal team and corporate culture."

"We're extremely proud of the work that was done to make this initiative as successful as possible," commented Joel Matthies, Managing Partner at Blackcomb. "The technical requirements planning was performed at a very high level, the project team was populated with extremely capable people, and the client decision-making process was very well-informed and expedient. These were key factors that led to the successful outcome of this project. We look forward to our next phase of work with MSIG."

About MSIG

MSIG insurers are part of a global network of operations and are members of the MS & AD Insurance Group, which is considered among the world's top property and casualty insurance organizations. MSIG specializes in providing commercial property and casualty insurance products to its customers in the United States. MSIG also offers risk management services consisting of risk engineering and claims administration and rehabilitation services. For more information, visit our website at www.msigusa.com.

MSIG insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America; Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc.; and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. MS & AD Insurance Group, 15 Independence Boulevard, P.O. Box 4602, Warren, NJ 07059-0602, USA.

About Blackcomb Consultants

Founded in 2011, Blackcomb Consultants is an Advantage Level Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting provider focused on providing end-to-end technology advisory, planning and implementation solutions and services to the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. With offices located in Chicago, Dallas, Bangalore, India, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Blackcomb offers a range of services to support business transformation initiatives for Property and Casualty insurers, regardless of their size or internal capabilities. The company's management team is made up of ex-Insurance Company technology executives, with unparalleled levels of expertise.

Blackcomb's ultimate goal is to offer its clients a perfect fit when it comes to a go-to technology partner, resulting in ideal, long-term relationships. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit www.BlackcombConsultants.com.

Media Contact:

Chuck Hirsch, Director of Strategy

914-730-9292

Marketing@BlackcombConsultants.com

