1st Capital Bank Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Record Loan Portfolio

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2019 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink:FISB) reported unaudited net income of $1.94 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 11.3% compared to net income of $1.74 million in the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 18.3% compared to net income of $1.64 million in the second quarter of 2019, the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings per common share were $0.37 (diluted), compared to $0.31 (diluted) for the prior quarter.

On a year-to-date basis, unaudited net income was $5.35 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $861 thousand, or 19.2%, compared to $4.49 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Earnings per common share were $1.03 (diluted) and $0.88 (diluted) for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Bank's return on average assets was 1.25%, compared with 1.08% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 1.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Return on average equity was 11.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 10.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 12.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Year-to-date return on average assets and return on average equity totaled 1.16% and 11.40%, respectively; compared with 1.01% and 11.08%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2018.

Net interest margin increased from 3.91% in the third quarter of 2018 to 4.05% in the third quarter of 2019, but declined slightly from 4.06% in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in earning asset yield from 4.23% in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.22% in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank's average net loans-to-deposits ratio increased from 85.1% in the third quarter of 2018 to 87.3% in the third quarter of 2019, but declined from 88.1% in the second quarter of 2019, and average gross loans outstanding increased $0.8 million or 0.2%, year-to-year, from $480.6 million to $481.4 million. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $5.99 million, a sequential increase of $20 thousand, or 0.3%, compared to $5.97 million recognized in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The Bank's cost of funds declined slightly, to 0.20% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 0.21% for the second quarter of 2019, but increased from 0.17% in the third quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year basis, quarterly net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $97 thousand, or 1.6%, from $5.89 million recognized during the third quarter of 2018.

Net loans increased $12.6 million, or 2.6%, during the third quarter, from $475.1 million at June 30, 2019 to $487.7 million at September 30, 2019. Growth was concentrated in commercial real estate loans including multifamily loans ($14.4 million). Year over year, gross loans outstanding increased 2.0%, from $484.6 million as of September 30, 2018 to $494.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Growth in commercial real estate loans of $20.1 million was the primary driver of the loan growth during the past 12 months, which was partially offset by a $6.0 million decline in single-family residential loans. Yields on commercial and industrial loans increased from 5.50% during the third quarter of 2018 to 5.72% during the third quarter of 2019, but decreased from 6.02% during the second quarter of 2019, due to changes in the Bank's prime lending rate. Yields on commercial real estate loans increased from 4.81% during the third quarter of 2018 to 4.93% and 4.97% during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively. The yield on the total loan portfolio increased from 4.50% during the third quarter of 2018 to 4.61% and 4.60% during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively.

"We are pleased to report growth in our core loan portfolio in the third quarter," said Thomas E. Meyer, president and chief executive officer. "Recent additions to our experienced group of relationship managers have sourced quality new opportunities for us."

Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 increased 10.9% to $1.61 million, compared to $1.45 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. Quarterly non-interest income increased $134 thousand, or 28.5% year-over-year, to $605 thousand, compared to non-interest income of $471 thousand recognized in the third quarter of 2018, and increased $77 thousand, or 14.6% compared to non-interest income of $528 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

The Bank's efficiency ratio improved from 65.6% in the second quarter of 2019 to 60.0% in the third quarter of 2019, as the Bank's non-interest expenses decreased 7.1%, while total revenues grew nominally over the same period.

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $5.99 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $20 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to $5.97 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $97 thousand, or 1.6%, compared to $5.89 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $18.1 million, an increase of $1.54 million or 9.3%, compared to $16.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Average earning assets were $589.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 0.6% compared to $592.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The yield on earning assets was 4.22% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.05% in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the average yield of the loan portfolio from 4.50% in the third quarter of 2018 to 4.60% in the third quarter of 2019; and secondly, due to increase in yields in the investment portfolio. The average balance of the investment portfolio decreased $1.2 million, from $70.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting normal amortization and prepayments on the Bank's investments in mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.28% in the third quarter of 2018 to 2.54% in the third quarter of 2019, but declined from 2.62% in the second quarter of 2019 as variable-rate mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations repriced downward in the third quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.30% in the third quarter of 2018, to 0.40% in the second quarter of 2019, and decreased marginally to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2019, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from $307.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $280.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, but increased to $286.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank experienced normal seasonal fluctuations in deposits, particularly from larger depositors, and managed its leverage ratio, primarily with the Insured Cash Sweep program, which had off-balance sheet quarter-end balances of $109 million, $106 million, and $82 million in the third quarter of 2018 and the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively. The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased from $249 million, or 44.8% of total deposits, in the third quarter of 2018 to $262 million, or 48.3% of total deposits in the second quarter of 2018, but decreased to $257 million, or 47.3% of total deposits, in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank's overall cost of funds increased slightly, from 0.17% in the third quarter of 2018 to 0.21% and 0.20% in second quarter and third quarter, respectively, of 2019.

"We continued to benefit from our strong reliable core funding in the third quarter of 2019, although we are seeing some migration of transitory interest-bearing balances into other asset classes as our clients redeploy funds derived from liquidity events," said Michael J. Winiarski, Chief Financial Officer. "Solid expense control also benefitted third quarter results."

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb its estimate of probable credit losses incurred as of the balance sheet date using historical loss data and qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018, and no provisions for the second and third quarters of 2019, reflecting reductions in the level of criticized assets, changes in the mix of loan types within the portfolio and their respective historical loss rates, and management's assessment of the amounts expected to be realized from certain loans identified as impaired. Impaired loans totaled $181 thousand at September 30, 2019, compared to $240 thousand at June 30, 2019, and $3.3 million at September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, there were no non-performing loans in the Bank's loan portfolio; they totaled 0.60% of the total loans at September, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 1.33% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2019 and 1.33% at September 30, 2018. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $9 thousand during the third quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the second quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2018.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income recognized in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $605 thousand, including $93 thousand in gain on sale of loans and investments, compared to $528 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, and $471 thousand in the third quarter of 2018, without any gain on sale recognition. Overall, this represents a decrease in non-interest income other than gain on sales of $16 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $41 thousand, or 8.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Management has been actively seeking to increase non-interest income across a range of sources, including account analysis fees, lockbox service fees, and mortgage brokerage fees. On a year-to-date basis, non-interest income increased 10.9%, from $1.45 million to $1.61 million, including an 11.3% increase in service charges on deposits, from $221 thousand to $246 thousand, and a 99.3% increase in mortgage brokerage fees from $61 thousand to $121 thousand.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses of $3.96 million for the third quarter of 2019 represented a decrease of 7.1% from the previous quarter of $4.26 million and were essentially unchanged compared to $3.97 million recognized in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date 2019 non-interest expenses totaled $12.46 million, an increase of $606 thousand, or 5.1%, compared to $11.86 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Salaries and benefits decreased $248 thousand, or 9.2%, to $2.45 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $2.70 million in the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $30 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to $2.48 million in the third quarter of 2018. These decreases primarily reflect increased absorption of direct loan origination costs associated with higher lending volume and revisions to the standard costs the Bank uses to capitalize such costs. Occupancy costs increased to $372 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $326 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 due to rents and other costs incurred in establishing a new loan center in Santa Cruz and branch relocation costs in San Luis Obispo.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 60.0% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 65.6% for the second quarter of 2019 and 62.4% for the third quarter of 2018. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.56%, 2.80%, and 2.56% for the third quarter of 2019, the second quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo and a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is 1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30, Financial Condition Data 1 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,947 $ 5,994 $ 6,569 $ 5,408 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank2 47,529 56,057 60,979 33,571 Time deposits at other financial institutions - - - 996 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 68,386 70,396 69,320 68,154 Loans receivable held for sale - - - 1,000 Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 18,602 18,014 20,189 22,396 Residential 1 to 4 units 141,907 144,336 139,765 147,205 Home equity lines of credit 7,158 7,920 8,676 7,853 Multifamily 54,324 53,561 54,586 53,984 Owner occupied commercial real estate 63,587 61,242 61,775 65,628 Investor commercial real estate 153,849 142,533 141,452 131,736 Commercial and industrial 38,801 39,603 42,098 38,672 Other loans 16,042 14,468 14,724 17,127 Total loans 494,270 481,677 483,265 484,601 Allowance for loan losses (6,582 ) (6,572 ) (6,560 ) (6,435 ) Net loans 487,688 475,105 476,705 478,166 Premises and equipment, net 2,131 2,192 1,996 2,109 Bank owned life insurance 8,020 7,968 7,916 7,813 Investment in FHLB3 stock, at cost 3,501 3,501 3,163 3,163 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 14,254 9,577 7,780 6,255 Total assets $ 637,456 $ 630,790 $ 634,428 $ 606,635 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 255,369 $ 270,939 $ 268,195 $ 248,036 Interest bearing checking accounts 47,148 36,721 35,832 35,274 Money market deposits 140,515 134,108 134,044 139,037 Savings deposits 103,224 100,049 110,877 109,530 Time deposits 19,399 19,694 18,953 16,010 Total deposits 565,655 561,511 567,901 547,887 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,466 5,305 4,818 2,344 Shareholders' equity 66,335 63,974 61,709 56,404 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 637,456 $ 630,790 $ 634,428 $ 606,635 Shares outstanding 5,142,536 5,124,892 5,118,759 5,041,058 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 12.90 $ 12.48 $ 12.06 $ 11.19 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 86.22 % 84.61 % 83.94 % 87.27 %

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.

2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.

3 = Federal Home Loan Bank

4 = Some items in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30, Operating Results Data 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 5,578 $ 5,570 $ 5,681 $ 5,448 Investment securities 442 457 456 404 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62 59 56 54 Other 187 166 259 222 Total interest and dividend income 6,269 6,252 6,452 6,128 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 3 3 3 3 Money market deposits 125 140 129 123 Savings deposits 88 85 91 80 Time deposits 62 54 49 28 Total interest expense on deposits 278 282 272 234 Interest expense on borrowings - - - - Total interest expense 278 282 272 234 Net interest income 5,991 5,970 6,180 5,894 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,991 5,970 6,180 5,894 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 88 82 76 78 BOLI dividend income 52 52 51 54 Gain on sale of loans 33 - 8 - Gain on sale of investments 60 - - - Other 372 394 339 339 Total noninterest income 605 528 474 471

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,452 2,700 2,674 2,482 Occupancy 372 326 306 299 Data and item processing 220 284 215 204 Furniture and equipment 150 142 157 137 Professional services 143 108 130 161 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (7 ) (8 ) (15 ) 4 Other 630 711 773 682 Total noninterest expenses 3,960 4,263 4,240 3,969 Income before provision for income taxes 2,636 2,235 2,414 2,396 Provision for income taxes 698 597 638 654 Net income $ 1,938 $ 1,638 $ 1,776 $ 1,742 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,133,324 5,120,053 5,110,382 5,038,340 Diluted 5,213,558 5,207,230 5,186,796 5,147,292

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 21, 2018 and paid December 14, 2018.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Operating Results Data 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 16,829 $ 15,310 Investment securities 1,355 1,154 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 177 166 Other 612 538 Total interest and dividend income 18,973 17,168 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 9 11 Money market deposits 394 277 Savings deposits 264 224 Time deposits 165 51 Total interest expense in deposits 832 563 Interest expense on borrowings - 3 Total interest expense 832 566 Net interest income 18,141 16,602 Provision for loan losses - 20 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,141 16,582 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 246 221 BOLI dividend income 155 159 Gain on sale of loans 41 135 Gain on sale of investments 60 - Other 1,105 934 Total noninterest income 1,607 1,449

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 7,826 7,546 Occupancy 1,004 877 Data and item processing 719 598 Furniture and equipment 449 386 Professional services 381 431 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (30 ) (2 ) Other 2,114 2,021 Total noninterest expenses 12,463 11,857 Income before provision for income taxes 7,285 6,174 Provision for income taxes 1,933 1,683 Net income $ 5,352 $ 4,491 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 5,121,337 5,028,800 Diluted 5,202,626 5,129,624

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 7% stock dividend to shareholders of record November 21, 2018 and paid December 14, 2018.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, June 30, March 31, September, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Asset Quality Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans - - - 2,906 Other real estate owned - - - - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,906

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.33 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans n/a n/a n/a 221.44 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.48 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 65,536 $ 63,446 $ 61,585 $ 57,166 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 65,536 $ 63,446 $ 61,585 $ 57,166 Total regulatory capital $ 71,377 $ 69,077 $ 67,209 $ 62,747 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.67 % 10.40 % 9.79 % 9.35 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.05 % 14.12 % 13.72 % 12.83 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.05 % 14.12 % 13.72 % 12.83 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.30 % 15.37 % 14.97 % 14.09 %

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios1 2019 2019 2019 2018 Return on average total assets 1.25 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.79 % 10.47 % 11.95 % 12.38 % Net interest margin2 4.05 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.91 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.87 % 3.92 % 3.99 % 3.80 % Efficiency ratio 60.04 % 65.58 % 63.73 % 62.36 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, September 30, Selected Average Balances 2019 2019 2019 2018 Gross loans $ 481,402 $ 484,676 $ 487,838 $ 480,621 Investment securities 68,949 70,033 69,553 70,152 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,501 3,415 3,163 3,163 Other interest earning assets 35,220 34,233 50,778 46,534 Total interest earning assets $ 589,072 $ 592,357 $ 611,332 $ 600,470 Total assets $ 614,674 $ 610,453 $ 628,320 $ 615,388 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 42,295 $ 36,569 $ 34,268 $ 34,883 Money market deposits 113,151 125,529 127,764 140,443 Savings deposits 111,502 99,517 107,158 117,023 Time deposits 19,933 18,759 18,099 15,216 Total interest bearing deposits 286,881 280,374 287,289 307,565 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 256,989 262,225 275,956 249,488 Total deposits $ 543,870 $ 542,599 $ 563,245 $ 557,053 Borrowings $ - $ - $ - $ - Shareholders' equity $ 65,219 $ 62,740 $ 60,286 $ 55,858

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios 2019 2018 Return on average total assets 1.16 % 1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.40 % 11.08 % Net interest margin2 4.08 % 3.83 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.93 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio 63.11 % 65.69 %

1 = All Selected Financial Ratios are annualized other than the Efficiency Ratio.

2 = Net interest margin calculated on a tax equivalent yield basis. Prior periods have been updated to conform to current presentation.

Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, Selected Average Balances 2019 2018 Gross loans $ 484,615 $ 460,685 Investment securities 69,510 71,496 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,361 3,163 Other interest earning assets 40,020 46,897 Total interest earning assets $ 597,506 $ 582,241 Total assets $ 617,766 $ 596,937 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 37,740 $ 34,917 Money market deposits 122,094 126,721 Savings deposits 106,075 119,424 Time deposits 18,937 13,517 Total interest bearing deposits 284,846 294,579 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 264,987 245,491 Total deposits $ 549,833 $ 540,070 Borrowings $ - $ 308 Shareholders' equity $ 62,767 $ 54,186

