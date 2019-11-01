myWorld Opens Premises in Malaysia

The myWorld consortium launches one of its most prominent brands, the Cashback World, in the emerging economy that is Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th October 2019, myWorld entered the Malaysian market. The myWorld expansion continues apace: the international business group is now represented in an impressive 48 countries. Following Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippines and Thailand, Malaysia is the fifth registered office in Asia - the next episode in myWorld's long-term expansion strategy can now begin.

Be a part of one of the largest Shopping Communities in the world

myWorld consortium's decision to develop the Malaysian market indicates that they wish to continue to do their role as a global player justice. Malaysian Shoppers will soon count as one of the biggest Shopping Communities in the world and be able to reap Cashback World shopping benefits on every purchase. Members will receive up to 5% Cashback, as well as Shopping Points, on every purchase made at approximately 140,000 Loyalty Merchants, which can then be redeemed in exchange for generous discounts on other Loyalty Merchants' products and services.

The Shopping Community's main focus is the shopping experience itself. The shopping experience is based on shopping 4.0, the shopping trend of the future: shopping on an international scale, multi-channel retail, shopping as a form of entertainment and customer loyalty based on cutting-edge technology, such as mobile apps and location-based services. All of this makes the Cashback World one of the most successful brands in the myWorld consortium.

An emerging market

Malaysia's economy grows, on average, five per cent each year, thus their market is of great importance to the entire myWorld consortium. The management is thrilled to have secured Alfian Abu Talib as the Managing Director for myWorld Malaysia. Talib has ten years experience in top management positions, works in a forward-thinking manner and thinks beyond his country's geographical borders. "Me and my fantastic team would like to support the business' expansion into other Asian markets," says Talib. "I see great potential for myWorld on the Asian continent."

About Cashback World

The international Shopping Community, Cashback World, offers attractive shopping benefits (Cashback and Shopping Points) to customers worldwide who would like to save money by shopping in store with the Cashback Card or online. Cashback World is currently active in 48 countries. More than 14 million customers enjoy shopping benefits at approximately 140,000 Partners worldwide.

