

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. recently promoted several executives to vice president, Bloomberg reported.



According to the report, the company appointed Paul Meade as vice president of hardware engineering, Jon Andrews as vice president of software engineering, Gary Geaves as vice president of acoustics, and Kaiann Drance as vice president of marketing.



Bob Borchers, a former iPhone executive who worked at Google and Dolby, has also returned to Apple to take on a vice president of marketing role. He will now oversee iOS, iCloud, and privacy marketing matters, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX