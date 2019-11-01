

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace since early 2017 in October, data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.7 from 51.4 in September. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



The index has now signaled an improvement in operating conditions for three months running, with the latest improvement the strongest since February 2017.



Output and new orders both expanded at steeper rates. However, efforts to contain costs contributed to a further drop in staffing levels.



The survey showed that business confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for output improved to its highest since April.



