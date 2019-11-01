

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board will consider making changes to the state's medical marijuana program at its meeting to be held on Friday, November 1. This includes voting by the board to add new qualifying conditions for medical cannabis, and replacing the current 3 percent THC cap with a purchase limit.



The meeting will take place in the Des Moines Area Community College campus and is open to the public.



The board will vote on petitions to add Alzheimer's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, intellectual disability with aggression and/or self-injury, and opioid use disorder as new qualifying conditions.



The petitions to add Alzheimer's disease, opioid use disorder and PTSD as qualifying conditions were put to the board by MedPharm Iowa, one of the only two companies approved to produce and sell medical marijuana in Iowa.



In August, the board voted to delay a decision until its November meeting on whether to allow PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis, saying that more studies and research were needed before taking a decision about adding PTSD.



The approval of the new petitions will enable people with these conditions to use medical cannabidiol for their treatment. In order to purchase medical CBD, Iowans must have a qualifying condition or be an approved caregiver for a patient with a qualifying condition, and have a registration card.



After the board approves these conditions, they must also be approved by the Iowa Board of Medicine. Following approval by the medical board, an effective date will be established so that patients can have their condition certified for medical marijuana use.



The 2017 Medical Cannabidiol Act allows the use of medical cannabis oil that can only have a tetrahydrocannabinol or THC content of up to 3 percent. THC is the compound in marijuana that causes a high. Recreational cannabis is illegal in Iowa.



