IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Swiss based DCS Pharma AG

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands ( November 1, 2019 ) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire in two steps, 100% of the outstanding shares of Swiss based pharmaceutical distributor DCS Pharma AG: 90% of the shares upon fulfilment of transaction-related conditions and the remaining 10% as per 31 December 2021.

Attachment