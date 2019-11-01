Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
29.10.19
16:27 Uhr
70,70 Euro
-1,20
-1,67 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,90
70,35
31.10.
70,10
70,50
07:28
01.11.2019 | 07:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Swiss based DCS Pharma AG

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands ( November 1, 2019 ) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire in two steps, 100% of the outstanding shares of Swiss based pharmaceutical distributor DCS Pharma AG: 90% of the shares upon fulfilment of transaction-related conditions and the remaining 10% as per 31 December 2021.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)