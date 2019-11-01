

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's is celebrating Happy Meal's 40th anniversary by bringing back some of the all-time favorite Happy Meal toys.



The limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal with a throwback toy from the last 40 years will be available at participating McDonald's beginning November 7. The offer will be available in over 90 countries around the world, until supplies last.



It was in 1979 that the fast-food giant introduced the little red box with Chicken McNuggets and a special toy.



Over the years, the company made many changes to the Happy Meal with balanced, wholesome options. In the U.S. alone, apple slices or Yoplait Go-GURT Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt was added to every Happy Meal.



The company started featuring bottled water as a beverage choice, removed soda from Happy Meal Menu boards and removed artificial preservatives from Chicken McNuggets and hamburgers, except pickle.



Since 2013, McDonald's served more than 6.4 billion fruit, vegetable, low-fat dairy and water options in Happy Meals worldwide.



McDonald's noted that by the end of 2019, it will have offered 540 Million Happy Meal Readers, aiming to build a love of reading from an early age.



Also, with every Happy Meal purchased in participating countries, one penny goes to RMHC. Over $100 million has been raised through Happy Meal donations since 2004.



McDonald's USA will introduce a reduced-sugar low-fat chocolate milk to restaurants beginning in January 2020.



The company had recently brought back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time at more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide from October 7. The sandwich was first launched in 1981, inspired by McDonald's first executive chef, and was last seen on menus in November 2018.



