Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Total Voting Rights

01 November 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that, pursuant to the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights in respect of each class of share in issue and admitted to trading on AIM at the date of this announcement is as follows:

Number of shares in issue Number of voting rights Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 99,499,762 94,611,980

As at the date of this announcement the Company held 4,887,782 Ordinary shares in Treasury.

The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.