Freitag, 01.11.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
08:03 Uhr
32,850 Euro
-0,340
-1,02 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
CRH PLC Announces Completion of Europe Distribution divestment

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / On 16 July 2019, CRH plc announced that it had reached agreement to divest of its Europe Distribution business for an Enterprise Value of €1.64 billion payable in cash. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.

For further information, please contact CRH plc at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Senan Murphy

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/564933/CRH-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-Europe-Distribution-divestment


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE