Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
09:06 Uhr
2,190 Euro
+0,015
+0,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,235
2,290
10:11
2,235
2,265
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENEL ENERGY PLC2,190+0,69 %