

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) has approved $44 million for BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda's share of funding for work related to the restart of Samarco operations at its Germano complex in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Samarco's operations were suspended following the failure of the Fundão dam in 2015.



Samarco has obtained all environmental licenses required to progress towards operational restart. BHP said the funding will enable the construction of a filtration plant over the next 12 months and the commencement of operation readiness activities.



