AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 31/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.0061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15018 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 26540 EQS News ID: 902511 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)