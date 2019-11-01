The global music synthesizers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005020/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global music synthesizers market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Paraphonic syntherizers can play multiple pitches. They consist of multiple oscillators, that can be used to play different notes. Paraphonic synthesizers can also be used to produce sounds that are similar to true polyphony at a lower cost. Owing to such benefits, end-users are exhibiting strong demand for paraphonic synthesizers. This is encouraging vendors to focus on introducing new innovative products to cater to the growing demand. These factors are fueling the growth of the global music synthesizers market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31644

As per Technavio, the emergence of AI-powered music synthesizers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Music Synthesizers Market: Emergence of AI-Powered Music Synthesizers

Vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of AI with music synthesizers. The integration of AI helps produce interesting sounds based on sounds from real life. AI also helps replicate the actual sound of the instrument by learning the core qualities of an individual sound and then combining it to create something new. The integration of AI with music synthesizers is opening new possibilities for sound generation.

"Apart from the emergence of AI-powered music synthesizers, continuous development of new products and rise in the availability of music synthesizer clones are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Music Synthesizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global music synthesizers market by type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), distribution channel (retail stores and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising demand for live shows and rock music concerts across the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005020/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/