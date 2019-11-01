On August 27, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Binero Group AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On October 31, 2019, Binero Group AB published a press release with information that the company has received SEK 374 million from Loopia as payment for the company's divesture of its operations within webhosting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Binero Group AB (BINERO, ISIN code SE0005249570, order book ID 41626) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.