Freitag, 01.11.2019
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Stuttgart
01.11.19
10:15 Uhr
1,260 Euro
-0,002
-0,16 %
01.11.2019 | 09:58
REDDE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 1

REDDE PLC ("Company")

Total Voting Rights

At 31stOctober 2019 the Company's capital consisted of 306,868,351 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in issue, each with voting rights. This figure (306,868,351) may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT:

Name: Nick Tilley

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01225 321207


© 2019 PR Newswire