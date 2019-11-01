Klaytn Unveils 8 Additional KLAY-based Blockchain Applications

The 1st batch of KLAY BApps released in June; 17 KLAY BApps using Klaytn's token KLAY for rewards and payment to be released by next year

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that 8 new 'KLAY BApp' services have joined Klaytn to expand its blockchain ecosystem in bringing mass blockchain adoption.

As part of Klaytn's various partnership programs, the KLAY BApp Partners include blockchain applications that use KLAY token for rewards and payment. The first batch of 9 KLAY BApps was unveiled this past June, including 'Knight Story for Klaytn,' an updated version of 'EOS Knights,' developed by the blockchain game studio, Biscuit, and 'Axie Infinity,' a digital pet collectible game developed by Vietnam-based Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd. With 8 new applications joining Klaytn this time, a total of 17 KLAY BApps are participating in Klaytn.

First, Klaytn is partnering with Korea-based weneepl's TCG (Trading Card Game) 'Crypto Legends.' With a mission to ensure user benefits, Crypto Legends allows gamers to utilize their blockchain-based digital cards as their unique assets. In order to cater to a wide spectrum of users, weneepl is also pushing a number of strategies to evolve Crypto Legends into an e-Sports game to offer a variety of services.

Skypeople's collectible RPG (Role-Playing Game) 'FiveStars' is also participating. Users are able to create their unique game items while farming materials, which then can turn into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

A blockchain-based game platform 'PlayDapp' is another KLAY BApp Partner to be joining Klaytn. Some of PlayDapp's popular game services, including 'Crypto Dozer,' which was ranked No. 1 Ethereum game DApp, along with 'Dozer Bird' and 'Dozer Treasures' will be released on Klaytn.

Other notable partners include 'Battle Racers,' an action-packed arcade game where you design, build, and race model cars; 'EVOLUTION,' a dating simulation game where you decorate your own island and discover a mermaid; and, 'Terra Virtua,' a digital collectibles platform that offers immersive collectibles with gamification across PC, mobile, AR, and VR.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, said, "We are excited to be working with global blockchain service providers to further strengthen our ecosystem." He added, "As Asia's No. 1 blockchain platform, we will offer high-quality, user-friendly blockchain services for millions of users."

About Klaytn ( https://www.klaytn.com/ )

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

