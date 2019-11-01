Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per October 31, 2019

On October 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 247 per share.
The closing price on October 31, 2019, was SEK 213,40 for the Class A shares and SEK 208,90 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, November 1, 2019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
Submitted for publication on November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
