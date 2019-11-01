Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
08:01 Uhr
19,520 Euro
-0,200
-1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.11.2019 | 10:05
Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per October 31, 2019

On October 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 247 per share.

The closing price on October 31, 2019, was SEK 213,40 for the Class A shares and SEK 208,90 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, November 1, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability,

tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_191101_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ceda2ec-205e-41b4-a426-100d128bf421)

