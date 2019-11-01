11/1, This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Investor education, health supplements, text messaging, water industry, hemp cigarettes, CBD in China, penny stocks, fake recession concerns; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Investview, Inc. (OTCQB:INVU) CEO Annette Raynor discussed their investor education programs and the balance between wealth and life.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht discussed potential numbers from their hemp cigarette sales.

Herbal Technologies International, LLC CEO and former Mr. America Dean Tournabene spoke of his health supplements available at www.designedbydean.com.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCPINK:OCLND) CEO Riggs Eckelberry discussed their recent stock split.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:TXHD) partner company Jonas Fitness' President Scott Burgess discussed the business relationship between the two companies.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) CEO Warren Wang reported from China on company progress and share price.

Shiny Pennies Founder Michael Markowski shared penny stocks he likes and offered a free trial membership at www.shiny-pennies.com/MoneyTV.

