Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
01.11.2019 | 10:13
(75 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, November 1

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

Shilla Pindoria
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 November 2019


