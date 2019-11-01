

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose modestly on Friday as upbeat manufacturing data from China helped offset investor concerns over prospects of a U.S.-China trade pact.



A private survey showed factory activity in China expanded at its quickest pace since February 2017. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in October from 51.4 for September, as production and new orders both expanded at a faster pace.



On the trade front, optimism over a concrete US-China trade deal faded after a Bloomberg report suggested that Chinese officials are unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues and have cast doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade agreement.



Investors appeared somewhat soothed by U.S. President Trump's comments that the U.S. and China are working on a new site to sign phase one of the trade deal.



The benchmark DAX was up 54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,920 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



