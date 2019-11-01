Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
01.11.19
09:39 Uhr
63,89 Euro
-0,57
-0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,95
64,36
10:58
63,94
64,37
10:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITIGROUP INC63,89-0,88 %