Five PV power plants, each with a generation capacity of 15 MW, were grid-connected in the Russian Republic of Buryatia. The projects were built under a program which offers generators capacity payments and the ability to trade on the wholesale energy market.A consortium led by Austrian solar developer Green Source Consulting GmbH and Russian energy project business Vershina Development LLC has announced commissioning of five grid-connected PV power projects with a total generation capacity of 75 MW in Russia's Far East. The consortium also includes Austrian investment company Core Value Capital ...

