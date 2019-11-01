The "Agile, Testing DevOps Showcase" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agile, Testing and DevOps: Are they a Separate conversation or a progression of capability?
DevOps, Testing and Agile have shared environments that facilitate working together. Spurred by greater demand for excellence, these three methods are more than simply adopting new tools and processes. The synergy involves building an evolving and stable Continuous Integration (CI) Infrastructure, as well as an automated pipeline that moves deliverables from development to production to meet users' expectations.
They can work together, and the entire build process should be transparent, and it should enable and support development and operations. This transformation depends on: significant changes in culture; roles and responsibilities; team structure; tools and processes.
The Round Table session is for 45 minutes. The speaker at each table will have a set theme and delegates join any table that they are interested in. They are given all the topics with their joining instructions and again at the time of registration and so make their choice on the topics that they want to attend. This is a discussion group and so no presentation slides are necessary, but please submit a topic if you would like to chair a discussion on a topic related to Testing, Agile and DevOps.
Topics Covered
- Agile frameworks provide guidance for efficient operational software
- Adopt a build-and-run teams concept
- Automation and SAFe
- Agile and DevOps moving with flow-based awareness
- Testing: Measure twice, cut once
- Continuous Testing running tests at each stage of s/w delivery pipeline.
- Improve DevOps with SAFe
- Automating for improved flow
- The agile release train and continuous integration
- Scrum board Gamification
- Modern Software Testing
- Sustainable Test Automation
- Mob Programming
- Team leadership
- Individuals and interactions over process and tools
- Working software over comprehensive documentation
- Customer collaboration over contract negotiation
- Responding to change over following a plan have been achieved and helped to establish a faster and practical way of getting things done.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1dncz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005216/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900