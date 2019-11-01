

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Friday, IHS Markit is slated to publish UK factory PMI data for October. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to fall to 48.2 from 48.3 in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the euro, it retreated against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 139.85 against the yen, 1.2947 against the greenback, 0.8614 against the euro and 1.2771 against the franc at 5:25 am ET.



