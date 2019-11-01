Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
01.11.2019 | 10:46
BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 NOVEMBER 2019

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 October 2019, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,169,004 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,169,004

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© 2019 PR Newswire