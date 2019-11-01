Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 01.11.2019 / 11:14 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. LEI: 529900GNB86RB7HRX793 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 5. Date on which the 2- threshold was 8- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 0- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 0.25% 5.60% 5.86- 21,354,417 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 0.04% 0.72% 0.76- notification (if % applicable) 7. Noti- fied de- tail- s of the re- sul- ting si- tua- tion on the date on whic- h the thre- shol- d was cros- sed or rea- ched- vii- i: A: Vo- ting righ- ts atta- ched to sha- res Clas- Number % of s/ty- of vo- pe voting ting of right- righ- sha- six ts res ISIN code (if poss- ible- ) Di- Indi- D- Indi- rect rect i- rect (Art (Art r- (Art 8 of 9 of e- 9 of the the c- the Tran- Tran- t Tran- spa- spa- (- spa- ren- ren- A- ren- cy cy r- cy Law) Law) t Law) 8 o- f t- h- e T- r- a- n- s- p- a- r- e- n- c- y L- a- w- ) LU12- 53,748 0- 9675- .- 8029 2- 5- % SUBT- 53,748 0.25- OTAL % A (Dir- ect & Indi- rect- ) B 1: Fi- nan- cial In- stru- ment- s ac- cor- ding to Art. 12(1- )(a) of the Tran- spa- ren- cy Law Type Expi- E- Number % of rati- x- of o- fi- on e- voting f nan- da- r- rights v- cial tex c- that o- in- i- may be t- stru- s- acqui- i- ment e- red if n- / the g C- instru- r- o- ment is i- n- exerci- g- v- sed/ h- e- conver- t- r- ted. s s- i- o- n P- e- r- i- o- d- x- i Secu- Open 925,559 4- ri- .- ties 3- Len- 3- ding % S- 925,559 4- U- .- B- 3- T- 3- O- % T- A- L B- .- 1 B 2: Fi- nan- cial In- stru- ment- s with simi- lar eco- no- mic ef- fect ac- cor- ding to Art. 12(1- )(b) of the Tran- spa- ren- cy Law Type E- E- P- Number % of x- x- h- of o- fi- p- e- y- voting f nan- i- r- s- rights v- cial r- c- i- o- in- a- i- c- t- stru- t- s- a- i- ment i- e- l n- o- / o- g n C- r r- d- o- c- i- a- n- a- g- t- v- s- h- e- e- h t- x r- s- s s- e- i- t- o- t- n l- P- e- e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i CFD 0- C- 118,163 0- 6- a- .- /- s- 5- 0- h 5- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 4 Con- 2- P- 98,454 0- ver- 8- h- .- ti- /- y- 4- ble 1- s- 6- Bond 1- i- % /- c- 2- a- 0- l 2- 2 CFD 0- C- 23,934 0- 6- a- .- /- s- 1- 0- h 1- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 4 CFD 0- C- 9,039 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 4- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 CFD 2- C- 5,196 0- 4- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 2- 9- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 CFD 0- C- 4,455 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 2- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 CFD 0- C- 3,487 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 2- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 Swap 1- C- 2,989 0- 9- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 6- % /- 2- 0- 2- 0 CFD 1- C- 2,892 0- 8- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 6- % /- 2- 0- 2- 4 CFD 0- C- 2,500 0- 7- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 5- % /- 2- 0- 2- 9 S- 271,109 1- U- .- B- 2- T- 7- O- % T- A- L B- .- 2 8. In- for- mati- on in rela- tion to the per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- ga- tion- : (ple- ase tick the app- lica- ble box) Per- son sub- ject to the noti- fica- tion obli- gati- on is not con- trol- led by any natu- ral per- son or le- gal enti- ty and does not con- trol any othe- r unde- rtak- ing(- s) hol- ding di- rect- ly or indi- rect- ly an inte- rest in the (und- erly- ing) issu- er.- xiii Full chai- n of con- trol- led un- der- ta- king- s thro- ugh whic- h the vo- ting righ- ts an- d/or the fi- nan- cial in- stru- ment- s are ef- fec- tive- ly held star- ting with the ulti- mate con- trol- ling natu- ral per- son or le- gal enti- ty- xiv (ple- ase pro- vide a sepa- rate orga- nisa- tio- nal char- t in case of a com- plex stru- ctur- e): N Na- % of % T- Direct- mexv voting o- o- ly rights f t- con- held by v- a- trol- ultima- o- l led by te t- o- (use control- i- f number- ling n- b- (s) person g o- from or r- t- 1st entity i- h column- or held g- ) direct- h- ly by t- any s subsi- t- diary h- if it r- equals o- or is u- higher g- than h the f- notifia- i- ble n- thres- a- hold n- c- i- a- l i- n- s- t- r- u- m- e- n- t- s h- e- l- d b- y u- l- t- i- m- a- t- e c- o- n- t- r- o- l- l- i- n- g p- e- r- s- o- n o- r e- n- t- i- t- y o- r h- e- l- d d- i- r- e- c- t- l- y b- y a- n- y s- u- b- s- i- d- i- a- r- y i- f i- t e- q- u- a- l- s o- r i- s h- i- g- h- e- r t- h- a- n t- h- e n- o- t- i- f- i- a- b- l- e t- h- r- e- s- h- o- l- d 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 Gold- 1 man Sach- s (UK) L.L.- C. 3 Gold- 2 man Sach- s Grou- p UK Limi- ted 4 Gold- 5- 3 man .- Sach- 0- s 7- In- % ter- na- tio- nal 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 GSAM 1 Hol- ding- s LLC 3 Gold- 2 man Sach- s As- set Mana- ge- ment- , L.P. 1 The Gold- man Sach- s Grou- p, Inc. 2 Gold- 1 man Sach- s & Co. 9. In case of prox- y vo- ting- : The prox- y hol- der na- med will cea- se to hold % and num- ber of vo- ting righ- ts as of . 10. Addi- tio- nal in- for- ma- tion- xvi: Plea- se no- te, to- tal amou- nt of vo- ting righ- ts have been roun- ded to 2 deci- mal pla- ces the- refo- re the- re is a pos- sibi- lity of a roun- ding er- ror. Done at London On 31/10/2019 Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. 4, Rue Jean Monnet L-2180 Luxemburg Luxemburg Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN LU1296758029