

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.14 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $18.57 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HMS Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.29 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $146.82 million from $154.25 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.29 Mln. vs. $26.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $146.82 Mln vs. $154.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $630 - $640 Mln



