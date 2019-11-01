

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. is recalling 638 thousand U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks citing braking issues due to a faulty software.



The recall involves 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and Yukon vehicles. It also includes 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles.



The issue is present in SUVs and trucks with a 5.3-liter engine, a 3.08-ratio rear axle and four-wheel drive.



According to GM, a wheel-speed sensor could fail and a software error could result in unintended activation of the driveline protection system. This could result in unintended braking of the wheel on the opposite side of the failed sensor. Due to this, the vehicle could pull to one side unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash.



GM has not received reports of any crashes relating to the issue. Reuters said the company found 150 field claims alleging the condition caused unintended braking or lateral-vehicle motion.



The company's investigation and testing of the issue follows a GM dealer's submission of warranty report in May. The report was relating to the issue in a 2018 GMC Yukon. A GM brand quality manager later submitted the report to GM's Speak Up For Safety program that tracks potential safety issues.



Until the recall repair is performed, GM asked drivers to drive in two-wheel-drive mode to eliminate the risk.



In mid September, GM had announced recall of more than 107 thousand small SUVs in the United States and Canada citing that a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems. The recall covers the 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax.



GM also recalled about 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a faulty brake issue. The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX