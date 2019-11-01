uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 01, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:



Huntington Study Group 2019: Navigating Huntington's Disease, November 7 - 9, Sacramento, California.



° Eileen Sawyer, VP of Global Medical Affairs, will give an oral presentation on the study design of our Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on November 7, and will be participating in the "Research Roundup" roundtable on November 8, at 5:30 p.m. PT.





Eileen Sawyer, VP of Global Medical Affairs, will give an oral presentation on the study design of our Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on November 7, and will be participating in the "Research Roundup" roundtable on November 8, at 5:30 p.m. PT. Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 11 - 13, Scottsdale, Arizona.



° Members of uniQure's management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 12.

10 th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress, November 11 - 14, Barcelona, Spain.



° Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), EVP Research & Product Development will participate in the panel discussion "Executive Insights: What technologies need to be unlocked? Discussing all the scientific aspects that are impacting the reality of gene therapy" on Wednesday November 13 at 9:55 a.m. CET.



° In addition, he will participate in the panel discussion "European Investment Landscape for Cell & Gene Therapy" on Thursday November 14, at 2:40 p.m. CET.



Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), EVP Research & Product Development will participate in the panel discussion "Executive Insights: What technologies need to be unlocked? Discussing all the scientific aspects that are impacting the reality of gene therapy" on Wednesday November 13 at 9:55 a.m. CET. In addition, he will participate in the panel discussion "European Investment Landscape for Cell & Gene Therapy" on Thursday November 14, at 2:40 p.m. CET. Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, November 13, New York City.



° Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer will present a corporate update on Wednesday November 13, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, November 13.



Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer will present a corporate update on Wednesday November 13, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, November 13. World Federation of Hemophilia Global Forum, November 13 - 14, Montreal, Canada



° Eileen Sawyer will give an oral presentation on "Interim Results from a Phase 2b trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061: AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B", on Thursday November 14, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Eileen Sawyer will give an oral presentation on "Interim Results from a Phase 2b trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061: AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B", on Thursday November 14, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, November 19 - 20, New York City.



° Matt Kapusta will present a corporate update on Tuesday November 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.



Matt Kapusta will present a corporate update on Tuesday November 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. 29th Annual Network for European CNS Transplantation and Restoration (NECTAR) Meeting, November 28 - 29, Cardiff, United Kingdom.



° Pavlina Konstantinova, VP new therapeutic target development at uniQure, will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based Gene Therapy for Huntington's Disease ", on Thursday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. GMT.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com