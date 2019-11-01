Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
01.11.2019 | 12:05
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in November

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Nov. 01, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in November:

  • Huntington Study Group 2019: Navigating Huntington's Disease, November 7 - 9, Sacramento, California.

    °     Eileen Sawyer, VP of Global Medical Affairs, will give an oral presentation on the study design of our Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease on November 7, and will be participating in the "Research Roundup" roundtable on November 8, at 5:30 p.m. PT.

  • Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 11 - 13, Scottsdale, Arizona.

    °     Members of uniQure's management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 12.
  • 10th Annual World Orphan Drug Congress, November 11 - 14, Barcelona, Spain.


    °     Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), EVP Research & Product Development will participate in the panel discussion "Executive Insights: What technologies need to be unlocked? Discussing all the scientific aspects that are impacting the reality of gene therapy" on Wednesday November 13 at 9:55 a.m. CET.

    ° In addition, he will participate in the panel discussion "European Investment Landscape for Cell & Gene Therapy" on Thursday November 14, at 2:40 p.m. CET.
  • Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit, November 13, New York City.

    °     Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer will present a corporate update on Wednesday November 13, at 10:15 a.m. ET. Members of uniQure's management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, November 13.
  • World Federation of Hemophilia Global Forum, November 13 - 14, Montreal, Canada

    °     Eileen Sawyer will give an oral presentation on "Interim Results from a Phase 2b trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061: AAV5-Padua hFIX variant), an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B", on Thursday November 14, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, November 19 - 20, New York City.

    °     Matt Kapusta will present a corporate update on Tuesday November 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • 29th Annual Network for European CNS Transplantation and Restoration (NECTAR) Meeting, November 28 - 29, Cardiff, United Kingdom.

    °     Pavlina Konstantinova, VP new therapeutic target development at uniQure, will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based Gene Therapy for Huntington's Disease ", on Thursday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. GMT.

