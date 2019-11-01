Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860036 ISIN: US6512291062 Ticker-Symbol: NWL 
Tradegate
01.11.19
12:24 Uhr
17,800 Euro
+0,750
+4,40 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWELL BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWELL BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,748
17,862
12:28
17,760
17,874
12:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWELL BRANDS
NEWELL BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWELL BRANDS INC17,800+4,40 %