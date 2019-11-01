USANA Health Sciences: CEO Urges Leaders to Follow Inner Voice

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Bestselling author, musician and USANA Health Sciences CEO Kevin Guest is calling on leaders and those in his global company to follow their inner voice and do good to everyone they influence in November.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest has found that following one's inner voice, outlined in his 11th principle, the Currant Bush Principle, can have major positive effects on the course of a person's life.

"My country band was successfully pursuing a recording contract, and my business was going strong, but I felt my life was in conflict my core values," said Guest, who leads USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) internationally. "Once as I was leaving for a three-week band tour, my young daughter grabbed my leg and begged me not to go. Right then, I knew something was wrong and that I had to make it right for my family."

In his bestseller, Guest cites the story of a currant bush that complains to the farmer that it was trimmed prematurely when it had aspirations of being a large and beautiful bush. The farmer told the bush it knew that if it grew like it wanted, it would not be happy: "Someday, when you are laden with fruit, you will say, "Thank you, Mr. Gardener, for cutting me down.'"

"Following my inner voice and divine promptings changed the course of my life," Guest said. "As a teenager, I never would have suspected anything could have made me give up a professional music career.

"I'm now the CEO of a billion-dollar enterprise, and even at that, my musical dreams have come full circle."

Guest, who performs regularly with country music star Collin Raye, has performed several times at the Grand Ole Opry and has filmed Gene Simmons, Ozzy Osbourne, and The Scorpions, played on stage with Tommy Shaw, Kenny Loggins, Belinda Carlisle, Eddie Money, Juice Newton, and hosted Collin Raye at his home repeatedly.

"Years ago, I felt divine promptings said, "I am the gardener here. If I had let you grow the way you wanted, you wouldn't have borne any fruit,'" he said. "When I think of my relationships with my wife, children and those at USANA, I am grateful I was trimmed back when I was younger."

At USANA, where Guest leads a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company spread over 26 worldwide markets, he applies the currant bush principle and draws from examples he's learned from associates around the world.

"I've found divine impressions, intuition and instincts guide our steps and help us avoid unnecessary pain if we pay attention."

In his book, with which Guest is directing 100 percent of proceeds to feed two million meals to hungry children, he writes, "Inspiration is the most natural and gifted form of thinking and is available to everyone, if we'll only take the time and do the work to receive it."

Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals to hungry children for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

Contacts

Tim Brown 9690 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84070 Tim Brown Mobile: 801-557-1466 tim@candidcom.com www.candidcom.com

Links

www.kevinguest.com



SOURCE: USANA Health Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564923/CEO-Urges-Leaders-to-Follow-Inner-Voice