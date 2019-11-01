WTE China 2019 Successfully Concluded in Haikou, China

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The WTE China post-event FAM trip ended on October 31, 2019, marking the successful conclusion of the World Tourism Exchange China (Haikou) 2019 (WTE China 2019), which started on October 21, 2019.

WTE China 2019 is one of China's premier events for the global travel industry and has been highly valued by the leaders of Hainan Province. It was hosted by Haikou Municipal People's Government, supported by Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and jointly organized by Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Haikou Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Beyond Summits Ltd, WowTrips Hi-Tech Networks Co. Ltd and ASTA China Chapter. Hainan Airlines is the official airline partner and Haikou Marriott Hotel is the official hotel partner of WTE China 2019.

During WTE China 2019, International buyers were invited to China to conduct face-to-face communications with Chinese sellers. Centering on the customization, incubation and marketing of China's inbound tourism products and adopting the creative mode of "Deep Forum + Trade Show + FAM Trip + Concurrent Events", diverse trade promotions and exchange activities were conducted, including the Grand Ceremonies of Opening and Closing, the Symposium on China's Inbound Tourism Development, All Delegate General Session, Trade Show, "One-on-One" Meeting, the Release of Haikou-centered China Regional Multi-destination Tour Products, Education Session, Tourism Presentations of various Chinese local tourism boards including Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Zhangjiajie Municipal Cultural Tourism Radio and Television Sports Bureau, Chengdu Cultural Broadcasting and Tourism Bureau, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and Guiyang Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau. Besides, before and after the WTE conference various FAM trips inside and outside of Haikou were organized for international guests to different Chinese travel destinations including Haikou and surrounding areas, Chengdu, Changsha & Zhangjiajie, Chongqing & Yangtze River Cruise, and Chongqing Sheenjoy.

In the future, WTE China will continue to focus on the inbound tourism and establish itself as one of China's most influential and effective international inbound tourism events, to promote the development and advancement of China's inbound tourism. WTE China will be held again in 2020.

