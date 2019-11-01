On October 30, 2019, Pallas Group AB published a press release with information that Gothenburg District Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to item 6.2.2 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange can make an administrative decision to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to delist the shares of Pallas Group AB with immediate effect. Please note that trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: PALS B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003329994 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 76786 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB