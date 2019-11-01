Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-07

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-05-121058SE00056766082.50 %500 +/-250
2039-03-301053SE00028291923.50 %500 +/- 250


Settlement date 2019-11-11

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 7, 2019.

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1053.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million.

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank.

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON NOV 7, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


