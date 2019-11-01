Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-07
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2025-05-12
|1058
|SE0005676608
|2.50 %
|500 +/-250
|2039-03-30
|1053
|SE0002829192
|3.50 %
|500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2019-11-11
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 7, 2019.
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1053.
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million.
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank.
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON NOV 7, 2019.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se