Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-11-07

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50 % 500 +/-250 2039-03-30 1053 SE0002829192 3.50 % 500 +/- 250





Settlement date 2019-11-11

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on NOV 7, 2019.

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1053.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million.

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank.

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON NOV 7, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se