BH Global Limited - Transparency Report

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14





Transparency Reporting

01 November 2019

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2019. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tony Sharpe

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736