1 November 2019 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 132,491,083 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights. Currently there are 70,751 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 132,420,332 Shareholders may use the above figure of 132,420,332 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

November 01, 2019 06:52 ET (10:52 GMT)